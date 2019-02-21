Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Jerry S. SYKES

Jerry S. SYKES Obituary
SYKES, Jerry S., age 78, of Southgate, February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bobby W. Sykes. Loving mother of David Sykes. Dearest grandmother of Melissa (Erich) Szymanski, Ashley Groh, Shane Boden, Eric and Brandon Sykes. Dear great grandmother of Emma and Charlotte. She was also survived by her brothers Ronnie (Pat) Pipkens and Donnie (Maggie) Pipkens and her sister Judy (Will) Webb. Cherished aunt of Ann (Richard) Warren, Lori Thomas, Mary Webb, Kevin, Stacy, Randy, Derek and Chris. She was preceded in death by her son Robert Sykes and parents Clarence and Erma Pipkens. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Her cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019
