Szpondowski, Jerry, age 78 of Grosse Ile formerly of Allen Park and Riverview, passed away November 18, 2019. Loving husband of Sherri. Dear father of Jerry (Michael Lemanski), Christine (Robert), and Lori. Proud grandfather of Jenna Savage. Jerry graduated from Allen Park High School in 1959 and later attended Wayne State University and the University of Detroit Dental School before becoming owner and president of Wyandotte Industries. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To share a memory please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019