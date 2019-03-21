|
|
Martin, Jesse, age 93 of Wyandotte, passed away March 21, 2019. Loving husband of the late Jessie. Dear father of Rod (Joy) Day and Mickey (Bob) Radu. Proud grandfather of Joe (Britt) Sommer, Chris (Trish) Radu, Heather (Leo) Day, and Brandon (Christina) Day. Great grandfather of Alex, Ryan, Cheyenne, Julia, and Eric. Jesse is also survived by a brother Kenneth Martin. Memorial contributions may be made to the Detroit Baptist Theological Seminary, 4801 Allen Rd., Allen Park, MI 48101. For visitation and service information please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019