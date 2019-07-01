|
|
Martinez, MD, Jesus A. of Dearborn, MI. Age 81. June 30, 2019. Jesus was predeceased by his step-son, Stephen Hall. He is survived by his six children: Jesus (Audrey) Martinez, Carmen Martinez, Jorge (Linda) Martinez, Dennis (Jill) Hall, Chris (Amy) Hall, and Ana Lisa (John) Milio; grandchildren Jackson and Katherine Martinez; Mitchell, Joshua and Abigail Hall; MaryElle and Juliana Hall; and Jesse Milio. In 1975 Jesus opened a private practice in Ob/Gyn. He loved medicine and he loved helping his patients. With a quick wit, ever-present smile and unforgettable Ricky Ricardo accent he helped countless women through the childbirth process and delivered thousands of babies. Visitation at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Instate 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48124 until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 3, 2019