Jesus “Chuey” “J.” Garza, CPA, 59, Gibraltar, MI, went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2020 in Trenton, MI. Jesus was born in Wyandotte, MI to Florentino and Belia (nee Chavez) Garza on December 29, 1960. He graduated from Carlson High School in Gibraltar, MI in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting at Western Michigan University in 1984 and continued into the MBA program at Lawrence Tech University. He opened his own business, J. Garza, CPA, in Rockwood, MI and later moved to Gibraltar, MI. He loved the Lord and enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, friends, surfing, swimming, and music. He was involved in teaching Sunday School at his church, Southern Downriver Right to Life, Gibraltar Rotary, Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants Detroit South Metro, former Gibraltar City Council, and Kingsbridge Condominium Board. Jesus is survived by his wife Joan Garza (nee Lehr), step-daughter Amanda (Walter) Dudzinski, step-son Bryan (Emily) Norrix, sister Rosa Coates, brother Frank (Diane) Garza, sister Flora Huebenthal, sister Chris (Larry) Cholette, brother Jose Garza, brother Fredrico (Winnifred) Garza, brother Felix Garza, sister Linda (Tony) Schmidt, brother Fernando (Brenda) Garza, and many of his beloved nieces and nephews. He was a proud grandpa “Umpa T” to Matthew Dudzinski, Evan Dudzinski, and Maxwell J Norrix. Preceded in death by his father Florentino Garza, mother Belia Garza (nee Chavez), brother Florentino Garza, brother Andres Garza, brother-in-law Larry (Flora) Huebenthal, sister-in-law Doris (Felix) Garza, nephew Keith Cholette, and nephew Jeffrey Michaels Gross. A celebration of life was on February 13, 2020 was held at Gibraltar Bible Baptist Church in Gibraltar, MI with Pastor Ben Klaus officiating.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 1, 2020