Home

POWERED BY

Services
St James Episcopal Church
25150 E River Rd
Grosse Ile, MI 48138
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
Grosse Ile, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JILL SMEREKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JILL MARIE SMEREKA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JILL MARIE SMEREKA Obituary
Smereka, Jill Marie (Reichwage), age 64, lifelong resident of Trenton, July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of William J. Smereka Jr. for 34 years. Loving mother of Lexie Smereka and Josie Smereka. Dear daughter of Irene Reichwage. She is also survived by siblings Randall Reichwage (Chantal) and Dawn Portelli (David), and mother-in-law Norma Smereka, as well as her children Anthony, Thomas, and Diane Smereka, and many cousins, nieces/nephews, and great nieces/nephews. She is preceded in death by her father James H. Reichwage and her father-in-law William J. Smereka Sr. She will also be greatly missed by her faithful dog Gracie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atypical HUS Foundation. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 26th at 2 PM at St. James Episcopal Church on Grosse Ile.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.