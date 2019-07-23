|
Smereka, Jill Marie (Reichwage), age 64, lifelong resident of Trenton, July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of William J. Smereka Jr. for 34 years. Loving mother of Lexie Smereka and Josie Smereka. Dear daughter of Irene Reichwage. She is also survived by siblings Randall Reichwage (Chantal) and Dawn Portelli (David), and mother-in-law Norma Smereka, as well as her children Anthony, Thomas, and Diane Smereka, and many cousins, nieces/nephews, and great nieces/nephews. She is preceded in death by her father James H. Reichwage and her father-in-law William J. Smereka Sr. She will also be greatly missed by her faithful dog Gracie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atypical HUS Foundation. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 26th at 2 PM at St. James Episcopal Church on Grosse Ile.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 24, 2019