Jim Pace, age 79 of Woodhaven, passed away November 28, 2019. Loving husband of the late Juanita. Dear Dad of Robin (Tim) Johnson and Jody Kovich. Proud Poppy of Nicholas (Victoria) Johnson, Natalie Johnson, and Garrett Kovich. Great Poppy of Layla Johnson. Also survived by many other beloved family members and friends. Poppy was well known to many in the community, a member of Teamsters Local 299 for over 40 years, and enjoyed his classic cars. To share a memory please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019
