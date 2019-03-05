|
Duke, Jo Ann T. March 3, 2019. Age 82 of Southgate. Beloved wife of the late Donald W. Loving mother of Erik (Shelly) and Paul (Kathy). Dearest grandmother of Sarah (Charles) Jordan, Amanda (Sam) Lamb, Grace, Bailee, Brooklyn, Samantha and Rachel. Great grandmother of Charles Jordan Jr. and Sammy Lamb Jr. Dear sister of Jerry Oberfranc, Dennis Oberfranc and Sandra Kern. Preceded in death by brother Jim Oberfranc. Visitation, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 5:00-9:00 PM and Thursday, March 7, 2019, 2:00-9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Instate, Friday, March 8, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Pius X Catholic Church, 14101 Superior, Southgate.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019