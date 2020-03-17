|
Joan E. French, age 85 of Trenton, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 (John 3:16) and went to be with her precious Lord. Joan leaves to cherish her memory her children: Cathy (Richard) de Jong, David (Beth) French and Jeff (Tammy) French; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; as well as a brother Dale (Shirley) Poblenz. Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Dorothy Poblenz; her husband John French; a brother Fritz Poblenz, his wife Lois; and 1 grandchild. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-9 p.m. at the Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Road. Private funeral services Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in honor of Joan be made to: Laban Ministries or the First Presbyterian Church of Trenton Women's Ministry.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020