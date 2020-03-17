Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. French

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan E. French Obituary
Joan E. French, age 85 of Trenton, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 (John 3:16) and went to be with her precious Lord. Joan leaves to cherish her memory her children: Cathy (Richard) de Jong, David (Beth) French and Jeff (Tammy) French; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; as well as a brother Dale (Shirley) Poblenz. Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Dorothy Poblenz; her husband John French; a brother Fritz Poblenz, his wife Lois; and 1 grandchild. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-9 p.m. at the Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Road. Private funeral services Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in honor of Joan be made to: Laban Ministries or the First Presbyterian Church of Trenton Women’s Ministry. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -