Golden, Joan Elizabeth. September 12, 2020. Age 65 of Taylor. Beloved sister of Gwen Onofryton, Ruth Torok, Priscilla Lawrence, Grace Young, Milton Golden, and Doug Golden. Loving aunt of 56 nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, the late George and Charlotte Golden, and her siblings, the late Harvard Golden and the late Sharon Boomer. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Donations may be made to Fish and Loaves, 25670 Northline Rd, Taylor, MI 48180. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Joan’s guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com