|
|
Ford, Joan K. of Trenton, MI. January 27, 2020. Beloved mother of the late David, Steven, Julianne, Susan (Brett) Haglin, the late Charles, Kathleen (Erick) Heilman, and Mary Beth (Thomas) Nichols. Also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of Donald (Amy) Connor. Also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her former spouse, David, sisters Clare and Julie, and brothers, Richard and Robert. Visitation on Friday from 3–8pm at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Joan will lie instate on Saturday at St. Vincent Pallotti Parish-St. Joseph Worship Site, Wyandotte from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Gales Ferry Cemetery, Gales Ferry, Connecticut. Memorial contributions may be made to MPN Research Foundation or to Friends of the Detroit River. To share a memory visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020