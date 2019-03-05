Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
More Obituaries for Joan Sikora
Joan M. Sikora

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan M. Sikora Obituary
Sikora, Joan M., 87, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away suddenly and peacefully on February 28, 2019. Formerly of Taylor and Detroit, Michigan, Joan was an executive for General Motors where she worked for over 32 years before retiring. A truly spiritual and gifted woman, Joan's passions were crafting, painting, and volunteering at Holy Cross Hospital, which she did for nearly 30 years. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Albert, after 66 years of marriage. Left to cherish her memories are her three children, Gregory of Dearborn, Michigan, Robert (Cynthia) of Gurnee, Illinois, and Donna (Gregory) Fenton of Bakersfield, California; grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan, later this spring, concurrently with Albert. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019
