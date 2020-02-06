|
|
Joan Ruth Watson 3/27/1931 - 2/1/2020, Saline, Mich. Joan passed away at the age of 88. She was a long-time resident of Taylor. She was married to Carl Watson on April 15, 1954. He preceded her in death. Joan was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was a librarian in several Downriver public and school libraries. Joan was an avid reader. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles. At any gathering of family and friends she loved to play games or cards. Joan is survived by her brother Craig Sterling, her children Gregory Watson (Jean), Wendy Vacek (Thomas), Gordon Watson and Christopher Watson. She has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 21845 Wick Road, Taylor. Donations in her memory may be made to Southminster Church.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020