Joanne Ashley Orndorf, resident of Monroe, Michigan and formerly of Wyandotte, Michigan, passed away on January 7, 2019 at Fountainview Nursing Home at the age of 88 years. Joanne Orndorf was born in Wyandotte, Michigan on Aug. 1, 1930 to Dr. Robert Ashley D.O. and Gretchen Ashley. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948 and went on to study at Michigan State University. She married Eugene Orndorf and raised two children. At age 45 she began working at Wyandotte Savings Bank, from which she later retired. Joanne had a green thumb and grew beautiful roses in her garden on 23rd St. in Wyandotte. She loved going “Up North” to Eagle Harbor in the Upper Peninsula as a young girl and in later years to Deveraux Lake. Joanne was an avid MSU fan and followed Spartan football and basketball. She also loved the Detroit Tigers. After losing her sight, she continued to listen to games on the radio. She loved books, and listening to audiobooks was one of her greatest pleasures. She loved to visit and catch up with her friends and family and could talk for hours, always genuinely interested in her loved one’s lives. She is survived by her daughter Marcia (Henry) Zmijewski and their two daughters, Beth Wilson and Dawn Kohn, and her son Richard (Sharon) Orndorf and their children, Amy (John) Trabbic and Chad Orndorf. She has seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Judy (William) Smith and their children, Jennifer and Marc. Joanne was predeceased by her parents, and by her sister Janet Saunders. Janet’s children are Bob (Kerri) Saunders and Jay (Jody) Saunders. She will be greatly missed by all. A family memorial service was held for her on June 27, 2019 in Monroe, MI.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019