Lavanant, JoAnne M., age 60, of Allentown, formerly of Trenton, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 in her residence, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Robert Lavanant. Loving mother of Michael James Reifsnider, Ryan Christian-Faith Reifsnider, Mark Eugene (Xochil Prez) Reifsnider, Lauren Ashleigh (Brandon) Yenser and Christopher John Sorich. Dearest grandmother of Loren, Avery, Connor, Trystan, Owen, Dominic, Jessika, Hayden Caleb and Beckett. She is also survived by her sisters Judy Gregg, Sheryl Garton, her brothers Terry Franzel, Larry Franzel and her four-legged companion Shelby. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene K. and Sylvia P. Franzel. JoAnne was born in Detroit. JoAnne had a strong love for animals, especially dogs. She adored her grandchildren and will be deeply missed by her entire family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friends of Michigan Animal Rescue, www.friendsofmichigan.org. Funeral Service is Friday, 12:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Friday, 10:00 AM to 12:00 AM. She will be taken by Horse-Drawn Carriage to Michigan Memorial Park for interment. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 2, 2019