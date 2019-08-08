|
Jodi Justina Painter, age 61, of Trenton, Michigan passed away suddenly at her cabin in Harrison, Michigan on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Jodi was born July 25, 1958 in Wyandotte, Michigan the daughter of Samuel Theodore Clark and Janet Justina (Powell) Clark. Jodi graduated from Trenton High School, Trenton, Michigan in 1976. On October 6, 1979 in Trenton, Jodi was united in marriage to Jan Lynn Painter. Jodi always cared deeply for her friends, as well as all animals, especially caring for dogs in need. Jodi was always compassionate, even being considered a work Mom, because she always made time for anyone who needed help. She enjoyed her time at her cabin, calling it a "little piece of heaven", always wanting to spend time in the garden and working with nature. As a devoted wife and mother, Jodi always made time to be with her family as often as she could. Surviving Mrs. Painter is her husband of thirty-nine years, Mr. Jan Lynn Painter of Trenton, two sons; Seth (TJ Halle) Painter of Forest Park, Illinois and Sam (Vanessa Navarre) Painter of Wyandotte, one brother, Randi Clark of Woodhaven, Michigan, many nieces, nephews and extended family members and Jodi's beloved pets; three dogs and three cats. Mrs. Painter was preceded in death by her parents; Samuel Theodore and Janet Justina Clark. Life Celebration services honoring Jodi will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1-10 p.m. at the Painter residence, 103 Washington Street, Trenton, Michigan 48183. Memorial gifts in memory of Jodi may be considered to: Brghtpoint Animal Rescue www.brightpointrescue.org/ Arrangements for Jodi are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810. To share an online memory or condolence with Mrs. Painters family, please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019