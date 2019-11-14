Home

Joe (Juergen Franz) Klein

Joe (Juergen Franz) Klein Obituary
Joe (Juergen Franz) Klein, age 77, passed away surrounded by family on November 7, 2019. He was born in Naclo, Germany on January 11, 1942. He was a graduate of Holy Redeemer High School and the University of Detroit. He resided on Grosse Ile for 42 years. He is survived by his wife Pat of 51 years, sons Steve (Lisa), Jeff (Lisa) and Jason (Jamie), brother Johannes (Edith), grandchildren Elizabeth, Connor, Nolan, Harper, Kendall and Kennedy, Uncle to Jody (Bob), Marcell (Sarah) and several nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his father Rudolf Klein and his mother Ruth (Bonk) Nusser and stepfather Richard Nusser.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2019
