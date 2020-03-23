|
Gallow, John Allen. March 19, 2020. Age 82 of Woodhaven. Beloved husband of Catherine for 60 years. Loving father of Sara (Berly Sanchez) and Lynn (Matthew) Coleman. Dearest grandfather of Anna, Emma, Claire and Chloe. Dear brother of Harry and Dennis. John was a proud retired Woodhaven Police Officer and a Veteran of the United States Army. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Michigan Humane Society, or . Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 25, 2020