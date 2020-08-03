John Anthony Kalaska, of Trenton, passed away comfortably on August 1, 2020. Loving husband to Michelle. Devoted dog dad to Shadow. Dear brother to Chad Kalaska, Todd Kalaska, Stacy (Sean) White; dear brother-in-law to the late Boyd Overmire and sister-in-law, Kristine (Sajeeb Wazed) Overmire-Wazed. Beloved uncle to Honor White, Brayden White, Sophie Wazed, Rachael (Ron) Lota, Nathan Overmire and Carly Overmire. Cherished son to David Kalaska and the late Brenda Kalaska; cherished son-in-law to John Overmire and the late Mary Lou Overmire. He was loved by many aunts, uncles and friends. John was an avid sports fan, but spent most of his time playing golf and bragging that he played hockey. He had the most wonderful sense of humor, the best laugh and always strived to make everyone laugh. For more information, please visit:



