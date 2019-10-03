Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
John "Jack" Antosh

John "Jack" Antosh Obituary
Antosh, John “Jack”. October 1, 2019. Age 78 of Southgate. Beloved husband of Bobbie. Loving father of John (Kelly) Antosh Jr. and Brian (Rachel) Antosh. Dear brother of Gail (Rick) Sutherland. Dearest grandfather of Brandon (Megan), Brent, Shane (Kaitlyn), Alyssa (Anthony) Korin and Drake. Loving great-grandfather of Sophia, Ella, Charlotte and Ronan Jack. John was preceded in death by his parents George and Dorothy Antosh as well as his brother George Antosh. Funeral Services were held Saturday, October 05, 2019 from the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on John’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019
