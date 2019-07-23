|
|
Szabo, John B., age 62 of the Downriver area, passed away July 19th, 2019. He was born to Edward E. and Josephine Szabo (Bartolotta) on December 20th, 1956. John was an expert mechanic and handy with all things electrical, plumbing and building. He had a strong interest in music and enjoyed discovering new artists. He had many interests and was very knowledgeable about many subjects including horticulture and baking. John worked at Ford Motor Co. for 30 years as a paint inspector. He was a devoted Christian who lived his faith daily. He was active in mission work, helping the homeless, and in disaster relief around the country. He is survived by his beloved daughter Dana Young, grandchildren Aiden, Avery, and Jase. He also leaves behind his siblings Cathy Szabo, Juliann Engle (Szabo), Edward E. Szabo, and several nieces and nephews. Please visit www.martenson.com for service times and information
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 24, 2019