Bevak, John, age 88 of Grosse Ile, was born in Detroit on August 19, 1931 and passed away on September 28, 2019. Loving husband to the late Nancy and the late Ann. Beloved father of the late Patti, Matt (Cindy), Diane (Jeff), Joe (Tina), Joan (Mary), Johnny, Nancy (Tim), Larry (Tammy) and Carl (Jesse). Loving grandpa to 19 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. John proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was an avid golfer, bowler and enjoyed playing tennis. He was the “best dad and grandpa ever”. Visitation will take place at The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Funeral Home at 3200 West Rd on Thursday October 3 from 1-9 p.m., with a scripture service at 7 p.m. John will lie instate at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday October 4. For more information, please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2019
