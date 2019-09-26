Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
John Cole

COLE, John, age 87, of South Rockwood, September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen Cole. Loving father of Debby Watson, Danny (Linda) Cole and Vaughn P. Cole. Dear grandfather of Melissa (Bryan) Patterson, Kelly (Sean) O’Sullivan, Kristen (Aaron) Smith, Kevin (Beth) Cole and Randal P. Cole. Dearest great grandfather of Alex, Lili, Hagen, Silas, Sadie Mae, Findlay, Coen, Nya and Eli. He is also survived by his sisters Sophie, Juanita and Charlotte. He is preceded in death by his 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Visitation is Sunday, 1-8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service is Monday, 11 a.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019
