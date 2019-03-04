Csont, John D., age 94. On the morning of March 2, 2019, John passed away peacefully at his residence. He was born May 4, 1924 in Coraopolis, PA to Aaron and Irene Csont. John joined the US Army at 19, serving as a Crane Operator, 444th Engineer Base Depot. He was honorably discharged in 1946, as he went on to work in the construction industry for over 40-years. John worked on many landmark projects in Detroit, Joe Louis Arena, Riverfront and Pontiac Silverdome to name a few. He also traveled the country building sports arenas, hospitals, industrial and commercial facilities. John was a lifelong member of the Masonic Temple. Loving husband of 56 years to the late Kathryn. Survived by Jonathan (Gerriann) Csont and Claudia (Christopher) Bay; five grandchildren; and 3-great grandchildren; and Caretaker Laurie Gilbert. John was always a great example to so many. He was greatly loved and admired by everyone he met. He left a legacy in so many regards. His family and friends will miss him dearly. In honor of John’s wishes cremation has taken place and the final interment at Michigan Memorial Park in May. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s name can be made to: - 2019 Heartwalk - http://www2.heart.org/goto/HeadUp - Company: Barton Malow Company Team Name: Head Up & Heart Strong - Michigan Parkinson Foundation https://www.parkinsonsmi.org/support-mpf/donatenow - Downriver For Veterans https://downriverforveterans.org/donate/ Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary