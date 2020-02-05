|
|
JOHN “JACK” JOSEPH ARCHIBALD - On Monday, February 3, 2020, John “Jack” Archibald, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 83. Jack was born on July 30, 1936 in River Rouge, MI to George and Aura Archibald. On January 15, 1955, he married Carolyn Parnell. They raised two children, David and Diane. Jack was an Originator of the Taylor Hockey League and coached his son David’s hockey team for 9 years. He also coached little league baseball. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving 2 years in Germany, a proud member of the St. Andrews Society, VFW and Masonic Lodge. As well as being a member of St. Andrews Society he loved his Scottish heritage and attended the St. Andrews festival yearly. Jack enjoyed 21 years of retirement, the past 6 of which he spent as a great-grandfather. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Aura Archibald and his siblings George Archibald, Caroline (Allen) Higgins and Rollin (Opal) Archibald. He is survived by his wife Carolyn and his two children, David (Pamela) Archibald and Diane (Rick) Flaim. Dearest grandfather to John (Natalie), Emily (Jeff), Becka, Casey, Taihlor, Anthony and Madison and great-grandfather to Cole, David, Zane and Samuel. He is also survived by his siblings James (Emily) Archibald, Charles (Joyce) Archibald, Dolores (the late Loren) Brighton, Mary (Harry) Bourbina, Joe (Rose) Parnell and Virginia (Owen) Christie and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be at a later date. His cremation took place at “Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. In lieu of flowers please donate to freedomservicedogs.org or www.cff.org in Jack’s name.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020