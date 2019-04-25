Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Dardzinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Dardzinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Joseph Dardzinski Obituary
John Joseph Dardzinski, age 69, passed away at his home on April 14. Survived by his beloved wife, Mary Carol Brown; loving daughters, Anna Watson, Helen Dardzinski, and Kelly (Larry) Cosentino; cherished sister, Janice (Tony) Thomas; adored niece, Katie Thomas; lifelong friends Daniel Helton and Dan E Lee; and former wives Barbara Gaetzi and Susan Koernke. He was more unique than most. Service to be held at St. Cyprian Church in Riverview, Michigan. Donations in his memory may be made to the Coalition of Immokalee Workers.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.