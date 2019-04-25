|
John Joseph Dardzinski, age 69, passed away at his home on April 14. Survived by his beloved wife, Mary Carol Brown; loving daughters, Anna Watson, Helen Dardzinski, and Kelly (Larry) Cosentino; cherished sister, Janice (Tony) Thomas; adored niece, Katie Thomas; lifelong friends Daniel Helton and Dan E Lee; and former wives Barbara Gaetzi and Susan Koernke. He was more unique than most. Service to be held at St. Cyprian Church in Riverview, Michigan. Donations in his memory may be made to the Coalition of Immokalee Workers.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019