Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
(313) 383-1870
For more information about
John Nobra
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Rd.
Troy, MI
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Rd.
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Rd.
Troy, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Rd.
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Nobra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Julian Nobra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Julian Nobra Obituary
Nobra, John Julian March 10, 2020. Age 92 of Lincoln Park. Beloved husband of the late Mary Catherine Nobra. Loving father of Charles Nobra, Barbara (Carl) Gorris, and Patricia Nobra-Zoltowski. Dear father-in-law of Rick Zoltowski. Dearest grandfather of Ricky Zoltowski and Ryan Zoltowski. Dear brother of Josephine Okonski. John was preceded in death by his siblings Bruno Nobra, Joe Nobra, Felix Nobra, Kie Nobra, and Pauline Okonski. Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Troy. Entombment took place at White Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by John K. Solosy Funeral Home, 3206 Fort St., Lincoln Park, MI
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -