Nobra, John Julian March 10, 2020. Age 92 of Lincoln Park. Beloved husband of the late Mary Catherine Nobra. Loving father of Charles Nobra, Barbara (Carl) Gorris, and Patricia Nobra-Zoltowski. Dear father-in-law of Rick Zoltowski. Dearest grandfather of Ricky Zoltowski and Ryan Zoltowski. Dear brother of Josephine Okonski. John was preceded in death by his siblings Bruno Nobra, Joe Nobra, Felix Nobra, Kie Nobra, and Pauline Okonski. Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Troy. Entombment took place at White Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by John K. Solosy Funeral Home, 3206 Fort St., Lincoln Park, MI
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020