John K Baker, 52, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, died on October 22, 2020. John was born on February 10, 1968 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Bobby C. and Dong Nam Baker. John attended Lincoln Park High School where he played football and baseball throughout his high school years. His life-long struggle to be a kind, caring, giving, and productive member of society ended abruptly through a senseless act of violence. We will always remember your smile and laughter and your commitment to improve your life and the lives of others. John called Boise, Idaho, his second home and was always thankful for all the support that he received from his friends. John is survived by his father, Bobby C. Baker, sisters, Tina Dietz and Gina Dunn, and several nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held by his family at a future date.



