John Myles Sinclair Obituary
Sinclair, John Myles of Wyandotte passed away on December 25, 2019 at his home. Downriver Barber of 50 Years. Loving father of Erin Sinclair, Meghan Sinclair, Lindsay Sinclair. Dear brother of the late Walter Sinclair. Proud grandfather of Hayley, Coal and Willow Sinclair - Berard. A gathering to celebrate Myles's life will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the St Clair Stylist Barber Shop at 3357 3rd Street in Wyandotte, Michigan beginning at 1 p.m. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020
