Smith, John “Jack”. April 12, 2020. Age 79 of Taylor. Beloved husband of Nora. Loving father of Daniel (Dawn), Robert (Rosemary), April (Tony), Karen and Michele (Henry). Dear brother of Joyce. Dearest grandfather of 9. Loving great-grandfather of 1. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Mildred as well as by his siblings Shirley and Ron. Jack will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements and direct burial entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the future. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Jack’s guestbook at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store