John Shinavier, 68, of White Cloud, MI (formerly of Lincoln Park), passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born October 8, 1950, in Wyandotte to Robert Shinavier and Emma French. He is survived by his mother, Emma French; children, Cody (Emma) Shinavier and Devon Shinavier; grandchildren, Violet, August, Aiden and Steven; three sisters, Jill (Robert) Cousino, Jane (Dann) Deaver and Julie (Remos) Lenio; two brothers, David (Julie) Davies and Jack Davies. John was a retired semi-truck driver and graduated from Grosse Ile High School. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 1, 2019