|
John T. Curcio

John T. Curcio Obituary
Curcio, John T. Age 83. February 26, 2019 of Flat Rock. Beloved husband of 30 years to Sally. Loving dad of Derrick (Linda) Curcio, Jeannine (Roy) Dodson, Robert (Chris) Bivins and Julie (Chris) Rivett. Proud grandpa and papa to Jon, Katie, Lexy and Livy and great grandpa of Landen. Dearest brother of Linda, Ronnie and Theresa. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Milindro and Catherine Curcio. Visitation is Sunday from 2 – 9 pm with a Honor Guard Service Sunday 6 pm at The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton. The Funeral service is Monday at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2019
