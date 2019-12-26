Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Joni Lee Cole

COLE, Joni L., age 73, of New Boston, December 25, 2019. Beloved mother of Colleen (Edward) Parker, Corey Clark and Kyle Clark. Dearest grandmother of Jesse (Jessica), Jamie and Ashley and great-grandmother of Christian. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Marlene Enot, Linda Enot, her niece Theresa and her nephews Michael, John, Jr and Andrew. She is preceded in death by her son Christopher B. Clark, her parents George and Marie Enot and her brothers George Enot and John Enot. Service is Saturday, 2 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 10-2 p.m. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriner Hospital or St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 1, 2020
