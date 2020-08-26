1/1
Joseph Clemente Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Clemente Jr. of Allen Park, passed away on August 25, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Alice J. Clemente. Dearest father of Michael (Mary Joe) Clemente, Robert Clemente, Monica (Michael) Donofrio and Paul (Cara) Clemente. Dear brother of Rose Jackson (the late Charles) and the late Ettore "Ed" (Mary) Clemente. Loving grandfather of Jeff, Joe, Eric, Anne, Michael, Robbie, Maria, Joseph, Nathan, Emma and great grandfather of Henry and Samuel. A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Allen Park. Arrangements handled by the R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home, Lincoln Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
1324 Southfield Road
Lincoln Park, MI 48146-2319
(313) 382-7878
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved