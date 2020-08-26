Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Clemente Jr. of Allen Park, passed away on August 25, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Alice J. Clemente. Dearest father of Michael (Mary Joe) Clemente, Robert Clemente, Monica (Michael) Donofrio and Paul (Cara) Clemente. Dear brother of Rose Jackson (the late Charles) and the late Ettore "Ed" (Mary) Clemente. Loving grandfather of Jeff, Joe, Eric, Anne, Michael, Robbie, Maria, Joseph, Nathan, Emma and great grandfather of Henry and Samuel. A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Allen Park. Arrangements handled by the R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home, Lincoln Park.



