Joseph G.”Paul” Gravel, 75, of Trenton, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Quincy, MI. Paul was born March 25, 1944 in Ottawa, Canada to David and Blanche (Nadeau) Gravel. He was a Vietnam War veteran, honorably, serving with the US Army 1967 - 1970. He attended Detroit College of Law receiving his Juris Doctorate in 1973. Paul spent the last 46 years practicing law, giving himself tirelessly and selflessly to his clients, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jillianne Tragee, and his brothers Bernard and John Gravel. He is survived by his brother Joe (Marie) Gravel of Trenton, his sister Vivianne Simpson of Flint, his daughter Miranda Smith of Quincy, his son Matthew Gravel of Ecorse, and his grandsons Lincoln Smith and Davin Busher. Service details and memorial donations may be directed to Dutcher Funeral Home 517-278-2795 or found at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/joseph-george-paul-gravel/1354.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019