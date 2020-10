Or Copy this URL to Share

MANN, Joseph J., age 78, of Grosse Ile, October 09, 2020. Beloved husband of Elaine Mann. Loving father of 7. Dearest grandfather of 23 and great-grandfather of 12. He is also survived by 1 brother. He is preceded in death by his grandson Nick, his parents, 1 sister and 2 brothers. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.



