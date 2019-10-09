|
Joseph Kalman Szoke, 81, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Oakville Community Hospital in Brooksville, Florida, following a brief illness. Joe was born November 29, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan. Joe was the loving father of David Szoke, Susan, and her husband, Robert Secrete, and preceded in death by his son Kevin Szoke. He was grandfather to Ashley Szoke and brother to Paul, and his wife, Monlen Clemmer Szoke. He was raised in Melvindale, Michigan and attended Melvindale Public Schools. He served in the United States Army. He attended Eastern Michigan University where he received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master's Degree in Education. He then taught English, math, and metal shop in the Melvindale Northern Allen Park Public School System. Mr. Szoke had a passion for animals. He loved dogs and cats and was always willing to take in strays. He loved his children and grandchild dearly and was involved in their lives as much as possible. He always remained close to his brother. He loved reading and was fascinated with World War II books and information. He was Catholic and then converted to Lutheranism and actively became involved in the Nativity Lutheran Church of Weeki Wachee, Florida. Joe was a giving individual and was always willing to help others. He was very mild mannered and friendly. Joe's wishes included cremation and to be buried in a military cemetery. He will be buried in Michigan to be near his family at a future date yet to be determined. He will be greatly missed by his surviving family and friends.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019