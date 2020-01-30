|
Age 95, January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lena. Loving father of Faith (Terry) Tyrna, the late Michael Kulza, Paula Manus, Kevin (Monica) Kulza, Blake Kulza and Renay (Joseph) Hinkle. Dear grandfather of Matthew (Julie) Tyrna, Noel Tyrna, Nicole Wolfe, Stephanie (Nate) Bowdler, Joseph Kulza, Jessica (Brandon) Bouters, Samantha Hinkle and Kaylan Kulza. Great grandfather of Alexis Tyrna, Wyatt Tyrna, Josephine Bowdler and Beau Matthew Bowdler. Visitation Tuesday 2 - 8 pm at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park, MI 48101 Scripture Service Tuesday Evening In State Wednesday 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park, MI Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery Memorial Contributions can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020