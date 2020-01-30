Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kulza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Kulza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Kulza Obituary
Age 95, January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lena. Loving father of Faith (Terry) Tyrna, the late Michael Kulza, Paula Manus, Kevin (Monica) Kulza, Blake Kulza and Renay (Joseph) Hinkle. Dear grandfather of Matthew (Julie) Tyrna, Noel Tyrna, Nicole Wolfe, Stephanie (Nate) Bowdler, Joseph Kulza, Jessica (Brandon) Bouters, Samantha Hinkle and Kaylan Kulza. Great grandfather of Alexis Tyrna, Wyatt Tyrna, Josephine Bowdler and Beau Matthew Bowdler. Visitation Tuesday 2 - 8 pm at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park, MI 48101 Scripture Service Tuesday Evening In State Wednesday 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park, MI Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery Memorial Contributions can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -