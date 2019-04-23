|
Rodriguez, Joseph R., Jr. Age 67 of Brownstown Twp, formerly of Ecorse. Beloved father of Alicia (Jason) Ryska, Antonia (Joseph) Hoffman, Dennis (Belinda) Tobin, and Billy (Kandie) Marlow. Loving brother of Olivia (Santos) Cruz, the late San Juana Mena, and the late Joanna Rodriguez. Dear grandfather of Lauren Brown, Austin Prisza, Carter Prisza, Tyler Tobin, Justin Tobin, Travis Marlow, Maya Reed, Dylan Reed and Christopher Burns. Dearest uncle of Jan Michael Wagner, Albert Castillo, the late Anita Wagner, and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Monday April 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the John K. Solosy Funeral Home 3206 Fort St., Lincoln Park (313) 383-1870. Interment Woodmere Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019