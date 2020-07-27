1/1
Joseph Wolber Jr.
Age 102, July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Marjorie. Loving father of the (late) Mary Pillow, Gregory (Terri) Wolber, Ann (Manny) Kostas, Frances (L.J. Baker) Wolber and Susan (Robert Proulx) Wolber. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Mr. Wolber served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He served during D-Day and also in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. In State Wednesday 9:15 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park, MI, 48101. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
