|
|
Zimbalatti, Dr. Joseph, 93, of Trenton, Michigan, formerly of Windsor, Ontario. Died peacefully on May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nives (Marcuz). Loving father of Diane (Sal) Caruso, Andrea (Dr. David) Zimbalatti-Woody, Joseph (Nona) Zimbalatti, Christina (Rob) Zimbalatti, and Mark (Crystal) Zimbalatti. Dear Grandpa of Alex, Amanda, Eric, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, Adam, Kyle, Paige, Jenna, Gavin, Joseph, Dante, Dominic, Jona and Emily. Dr. Zimbalatti practiced orthodontics. January 4, 1926 - May 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the of Michigan. Visitation is at The Trenton Chapel- The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd, on Wednesday June 5, 12:00 to 8:00 PM, with a rosary at 7PM. Thursday June 6, in state at 9:30 until mass at 10AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Trenton, Michigan.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 2, 2019