Josephine Faulkner Obituary
Faulkner, Josephine, age 85 of Grosse Ile, passed away April 17, 2019. Loving wife of the late Wolford P. Faulkner. Dear mother of Donald J. Faulkner, Patricia A. Hagedorn, Carolyn J. (Eugene) Stroia, and the late Paul W. Faulkner, Janice M. Laurain, and Sharon L. Cooley. Proud grandmother of Paul (Yvonne), Max, Jake, Kelly (Andrew), Michael, Eddie, Stephen, Craig, Cody, Jacquelyn (Christopher), Janice (Erik), Julianna, as well as many great grandchildren. Josephine is also survived by son in law Steve Cooley, and siblings Mary, Mario (Sheila), Arlene, and Rudy (Elaine). A Memorial Gathering will take place on Monday from 10am until time of Memorial Service 1:30pm, at the Trenton Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. To share a memory visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019
