Josephine Rose (“Jimmy”) Cheslock, 98, long-time resident of Southgate, MI, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on July 28, 1921 in Detroit, MI, daughter of Victor and Mary Cheslock. Jimmy worked for Wyandotte Chemical, now BASF, for 40 years, overseeing the data processing department prior to her retirement. She then enjoyed 13 years at Saint Pius X Parish and School in Southgate, working as the parish secretary. Jimmy was a long-time member of the Business and Professional Woman’s Foundation, a pastoral care volunteer at Oakwood Hospital for nearly 20 years, and provided ongoing support to many additional organizations through her volunteerism and donations. She served for 25 years on the Board at Maryhaven Senior Community in Southgate, where she most recently lived. Jimmy “never met a stranger”. She loved spending time with her family, and her many friends. Jimmy loved golf, and bowling, and enjoyed travel, reading, cooking and sewing. Jimmy is survived by her nieces, Cheri (Tony) Leveling and Cynthia (Ron) Welch, great-niece Katherine Leveling, great-nephews Mark Leveling and Jason (Tracie) Welch, great-great nephews Gabriel and Jacob Welch and great-great niece Julia Welch. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Edward (Barbara) Cheslock, and her dear friend, Joe. Services for Jimmy were held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 14101 Superior St., Southgate, MI. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020