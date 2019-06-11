Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Douglas, Juanita, age 76 of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Jim Baker Jr. Loving grandmother of Emily and Brandon. Dearest great grandmother of Hendrix. Sister of Jan (Carl) and Betty. Also leaves to cherish her memory many step children and step grandchildren. Visitation 1pm to 9pm today (Wednesday) at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. A celebration of Juanita’s life will 10am Thursday from the funeral home. For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 12, 2019
