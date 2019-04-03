Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita West

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juanita West Obituary
West, Juanita. April 3, 2019. Age 93 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Howard West. Loving mother of Vicki (Bud) Uday, Kathy (Tom) Buelter and Janet (John) Teskey. Dearest grandmother of the late Matthew Uday, Kristin (Jack) McNamara, Jacob Teskey and Daniel Teskey. Great grandmother of Ethan Uday, Cale McNamara, Halle McNamara, Sebastian Buelter and Annabel Buelter. Dear sister of Lucille Roberts. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For updated information please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.