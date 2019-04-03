|
West, Juanita. April 3, 2019. Age 93 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Howard West. Loving mother of Vicki (Bud) Uday, Kathy (Tom) Buelter and Janet (John) Teskey. Dearest grandmother of the late Matthew Uday, Kristin (Jack) McNamara, Jacob Teskey and Daniel Teskey. Great grandmother of Ethan Uday, Cale McNamara, Halle McNamara, Sebastian Buelter and Annabel Buelter. Dear sister of Lucille Roberts. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For updated information please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019