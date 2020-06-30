ALL, Judith Lynn, age 68, of Brownstown, June 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Kristen (Steve) Chernenkoff. Cherished grandmother of Alexander Chernenkoff. She was the loving sister of David (Judy) Armstrong. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Judith is preceded in death by her parents, Graham and Lois as well as her one brother, Gerald Armstrong. Judith will forever be remembered for her love of music. Ever since she was a little girl, she played multiple instruments but truly enjoyed playing the piano and mandolin. She was an active member in her church choir for over 30 years. Aside from her love for the arts, she loved her family dearly and her most precious pastime would to get together frequently. All who knew Judith will miss her dearly. The family requests that if you plan on attending the visitations and services, that you please wear a mask and follow the social distancing protocols. Service is Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, 12-8 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.