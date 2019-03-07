|
|
WEBB, Judy and Will, of Southgate, entered eternal rest together on March 06, 2019. Loving parents of Lori Thomas, Ann (Richard) Warren and Mary Beth (Dave Whitten) Webb. Dearest grandparents of David (Amanda), Nichole, Ivy, Rykki and Brycen and great grandparents of Mackenzie, Regan, Avery and Easton. They are survived by her brothers Ronald (Pat) Pipkens, Donald (Maggie) Pipkens, his brothers Geno (Kay) Web, Bill Webb, Joey (Vickie) Webb, Paul (Betty) Webb, his sisters Polly Coulston and Delma Morris and many nieces and nephews. They were preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Erma Pipkens and her sister Jerry Sue, his parents Willie and Margaret Webb and his sisters Virginia McMurray, Peggy Rose Rohroff, Linda White and Paulette Morris. Service is Tuesday, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Their cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019