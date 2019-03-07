Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy and Will WEBB

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy and Will WEBB Obituary
WEBB, Judy and Will, of Southgate, entered eternal rest together on March 06, 2019. Loving parents of Lori Thomas, Ann (Richard) Warren and Mary Beth (Dave Whitten) Webb. Dearest grandparents of David (Amanda), Nichole, Ivy, Rykki and Brycen and great grandparents of Mackenzie, Regan, Avery and Easton. They are survived by her brothers Ronald (Pat) Pipkens, Donald (Maggie) Pipkens, his brothers Geno (Kay) Web, Bill Webb, Joey (Vickie) Webb, Paul (Betty) Webb, his sisters Polly Coulston and Delma Morris and many nieces and nephews. They were preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Erma Pipkens and her sister Jerry Sue, his parents Willie and Margaret Webb and his sisters Virginia McMurray, Peggy Rose Rohroff, Linda White and Paulette Morris. Service is Tuesday, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Their cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now