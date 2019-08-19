|
Podgajski, Judy. Age 78. August 18, 2019 of Grosse Ile. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mom of Lynn (Frank) Uveges, Michael, and the late Patricia Freeman. Proud grandmother of Nicole, Sarah, Lucas, Chelsea, Christopher, Brett, Brian and Matthew. Dearest sister of Annette, Vicky, Mary and the late Gloria. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Ruth Bak. A memorial service for a later date is being planned by the family. Memorial contributions to honor Judy’s life may be made as the donor chooses. Arrangements by The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. To share a memory visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019