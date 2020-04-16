Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Juleda N. Kidder

Juleda N. Kidder Obituary
Kidder, Juleda N., age 88, of Romulus, April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roy Kidder. Loving mother of Larry, Dennis and Elaine. Dear grandmother Eric, Ryan, Lisa, Cory, Kayla and Andrew. She is also survived by her siblings Yvonne Vanover, Doris Saunders, Glen Crider and Frank Crider. She is preceded in death by her daughter Patty Crider and her parents Wilson and Josie Crider. Arrangements by Michigan Memorial Funeral Home (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020
