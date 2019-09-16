|
Julia Ann (Kronner) Archer, age 90, passed peacefully in her home with her family on September 13, 2019. Julia will be welcomed into heaven by her parents, Dr. Francis and Rosemary Kronner and her sisters, Patricia Nelson (Thomas) and Rosemary Bustamante (the late Joseph). Julia is survived by: her brother, Michael Kronner and her brother in law, Thomas Nelson (Linda); all 7 of her children, Dennis, Eileen, Katie, Mary Ellen, Brigid (Don Harris), Sean and Shannon (Amy) and our friend, Joe O’Hara; grandchildren, Tracey Wyner, Chris Coffee, Megan Archer, Jacob and Evan Belknap and Jonathon and William Archer; great-grandchildren, Dave Wyner, Aiden Philips and Lily Wyner; her many nieces and nephews from the Archer, Kobiljak, Nelson, Bustamante, and Kronner families. Julia was a lifelong resident of Dearborn. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s from Marygrove College. She worked as a Dearborn school teacher at Woodworth and Fordson. Julia was very active in the Dearborn community and in her faith. Visitation on Thursday from 3-8PM at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Mass on Friday, 11AM (Instate 10:30AM) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 18, 2019